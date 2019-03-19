Insider Buying: HC2 Holdings Inc (HCHC) Insider Buys 6,000 Shares of Stock

HC2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCHC) insider Suzi R. Herbst acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $15,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 118,846 shares in the company, valued at $310,188.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

HC2 stock opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. HC2 Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $7.79.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HCHC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HC2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. B. Riley set a $14.00 price objective on shares of HC2 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCHC. Beacon Pointe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HC2 in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of HC2 in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HC2 in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HC2 by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HC2 by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

HC2 Company Profile

HC2 Holdings, Inc engages in the construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, and other businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company fabricates and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

