Insider Buying: I.D. Systems, Inc. (IDSY) Director Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) Director Christopher Formant bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $14,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,280.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ IDSY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.76. The stock had a trading volume of 58,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,121. The firm has a market cap of $113.07 million, a P/E ratio of -26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.89. I.D. Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $7.24.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDSY. 22NW LP purchased a new stake in shares of I.D. Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $525,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of I.D. Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $3,004,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in I.D. Systems by 257.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in I.D. Systems by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in I.D. Systems by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,284,663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,771,000 after purchasing an additional 192,173 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IDSY shares. Lake Street Capital set a $10.00 target price on I.D. Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered I.D. Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered I.D. Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.53.
I.D. Systems Company Profile
I.D. Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions primarily in North America. The company provides integrated wireless solutions that utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, satellite or cellular communications, sensor technologies, and software to control, monitor, track, and analyze industrial and rental vehicles, as well as transportation assets.
