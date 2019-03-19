Insider Selling: Andersons Inc (ANDE) Director Sells 1,761 Shares of Stock

Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) Director Michael J. Anderson sold 1,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $62,268.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 411,961 shares in the company, valued at $14,566,940.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ANDE stock opened at $34.35 on Tuesday. Andersons Inc has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $41.70. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. Andersons had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $812.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Andersons’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Andersons in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,169,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Andersons by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,542,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,984,000 after buying an additional 141,975 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Andersons by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,918,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,119,000 after buying an additional 115,375 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in Andersons by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 969,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,964,000 after buying an additional 115,210 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new position in Andersons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,614,000. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ANDE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Andersons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Andersons from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Andersons presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

