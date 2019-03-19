Insider Selling: Athersys, Inc. (ATHX) EVP Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) EVP John J. Harrington sold 15,000 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $23,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 636,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,137.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.88 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.49. Athersys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $3.09.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. Athersys had a negative net margin of 99.96% and a negative return on equity of 47.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Athersys in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Athersys in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Athersys by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,769,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,217,000 after purchasing an additional 768,755 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in Athersys by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 461,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 176,218 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Athersys by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,707,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,986,000 after acquiring an additional 134,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

ATHX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group set a $8.00 target price on shares of Athersys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Athersys from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

