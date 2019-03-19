Insider Selling: CBIZ, Inc. (CBZ) Director Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $70,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,375 shares in the company, valued at $813,152.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CBZ traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $19.97. 213,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,952. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $24.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. CBIZ had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in CBIZ by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,259,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,703,000 after purchasing an additional 330,353 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,988,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,579,000 after buying an additional 239,889 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,439,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,809,000 after buying an additional 15,817 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,439,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,809,000 after buying an additional 15,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the fourth quarter worth $21,969,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services that help its clients manage their finances, employees, and insurance needs. It offers its services through three practice groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services practice group provides accounting, tax, financial advisory, government healthcare consulting, and risk advisory and valuation services.

