Insider Selling: Chegg Inc (CHGG) Director Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Director John E. York sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $513,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,516.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE CHGG traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.50. 841,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,370. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 461.11, a P/E/G ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.32. Chegg Inc has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $41.69. The company has a quick ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $95.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.74 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chegg Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Chegg by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chegg by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,090,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,575,000 after buying an additional 441,891 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at about $341,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Chegg by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Chegg by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 424,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,081,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. 99.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHGG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chegg to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Chegg to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Chegg from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chegg has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.55.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Insider Selling: Chegg Inc (CHGG) Director Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/insider-selling-chegg-inc-chgg-director-sells-12500-shares-of-stock.html.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Read More: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.