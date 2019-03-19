Insider Selling: Equinix Inc (EQIX) CEO Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.91, for a total transaction of $219,955.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,605.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Equinix stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $443.55. 381,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,437. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Equinix Inc has a 52-week low of $335.29 and a 52-week high of $457.99. The stock has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90.
Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($3.10). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $2.46 per share. This represents a $9.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 26th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 47.56%.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $454.00 to $479.00 in a research note on Monday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $477.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $467.00 to $474.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $496.08.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Equinix by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Equinix by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Equinix by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Equinix by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Equinix
Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.
