Insider Selling: ServiceNow Inc (NOW) Insider Sells 3,259 Shares of Stock

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) insider David Schneider sold 3,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.37, for a total transaction of $786,624.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,117,494.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Schneider also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ServiceNow alerts:

On Thursday, February 28th, David Schneider sold 2,373 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.17, for a total transaction of $569,923.41.

On Friday, February 1st, David Schneider sold 7,750 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,705,000.00.

NYSE NOW traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $241.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,173,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,120. ServiceNow Inc has a twelve month low of $147.63 and a twelve month high of $245.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,209.75, a PEG ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.44.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. ServiceNow had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $715.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.15.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/insider-selling-servicenow-inc-now-insider-sells-3259-shares-of-stock.html.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.