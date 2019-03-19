Insider Selling: Torchmark Co. (TMK) Insider Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) insider Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of Torchmark stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $207,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $207,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:TMK opened at $84.01 on Tuesday. Torchmark Co. has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $89.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. Torchmark had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Torchmark’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Torchmark Co. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Torchmark in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Torchmark in the fourth quarter valued at $85,330,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Torchmark by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 335,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,004,000 after acquiring an additional 96,520 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Torchmark by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,820,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,192,000 after acquiring an additional 260,809 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Torchmark by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after acquiring an additional 22,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TMK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Torchmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Torchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Torchmark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Torchmark Company Profile

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Health Insurance, Annuity, and Investment. The company offers traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance, as well as term life insurance.

