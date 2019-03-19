Insulet (PODD) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PODD. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price objective on Insulet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Insulet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.08.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $97.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 1,949.40 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Insulet has a twelve month low of $70.80 and a twelve month high of $108.90.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.45 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, SVP David Colleran sold 4,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $386,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Fallon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,569 shares of company stock valued at $7,325,009. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Insulet by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Insulet by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Insulet by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Insulet by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company offers Omnipod Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), which consists of an easy-to-use continuous insulin delivery system; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device.

