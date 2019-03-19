Intelsat (I) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Intelsat (NYSE:I) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Monday morning. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Intelsat in a research report on Monday, February 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Intelsat in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intelsat from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Intelsat from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Intelsat from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intelsat presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of Intelsat stock opened at $16.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.35. Intelsat has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $37.70.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.00 million. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intelsat will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Intelsat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Intelsat during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Intelsat during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intelsat by 1,291.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Intelsat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. 58.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intelsat

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

