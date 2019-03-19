Interfor Corp (IFP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Interfor Corp (TSE:IFP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$22.83.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Interfor in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Interfor from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Interfor from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Interfor in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

Interfor stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$15.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,392. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.88. Interfor has a 12 month low of C$13.26 and a 12 month high of C$27.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.01.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported C($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$468.54 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Interfor will post 1.23999996884422 EPS for the current year.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

