Internap Corp (INAP) Receives $11.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.10.

INAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Internap from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Internap in a report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Internap from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Internap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Internap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Internap by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Internap by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Internap by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Internap by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Internap by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,902 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INAP traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.71. 18,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,672. The company has a market cap of $115.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.91. Internap has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $15.31.

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $78.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.52 million. Internap had a negative net margin of 19.69% and a negative return on equity of 2,471.65%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Internap will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Internap

Internap Corporation provides Internet infrastructure services. It operates through two business segments, INAP COLO and INAP CLOUD. The INAP COLO segment offers colocation services, including physical space within data centers and related services, such as power, interconnection, environmental controls, monitoring, and security; and Internet protocol (IP) connectivity services comprising its patented Performance IP and content delivery network services, IP routing hardware and software platforms, and Managed Internet Route Optimizer controllers.

