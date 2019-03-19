Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1611 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

PSR opened at $86.93 on Tuesday. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $90.05.

Get Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/invesco-active-u-s-real-estate-etf-psr-declares-0-16-quarterly-dividend.html.

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.