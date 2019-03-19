Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (PCEF)

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1514 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.
PCEF stock opened at $22.11 on Tuesday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 12-month low of $19.33 and a 12-month high of $23.25.
Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Company Profile
PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.
