Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (PXE)

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF stock opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $28.34.

About Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

