Invesco Dynamic Market ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (PWC)

Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1268 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

NYSEARCA:PWC opened at $97.19 on Tuesday. Invesco Dynamic Market ETF has a twelve month low of $82.90 and a twelve month high of $107.20.

Invesco Dynamic Market ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Market Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Market Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Underlying Intellidex selection methodology seeks to identify and select companies from the U.S.

