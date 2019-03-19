Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0988 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $23.13 on Tuesday. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $23.79.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/invesco-global-short-term-high-yield-bond-etf-pghy-announces-monthly-dividend-of-0-10.html.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.