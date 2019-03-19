Invesco LadderRite 0-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (LDRI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Invesco LadderRite 0-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:LDRI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0523 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco LadderRite 0-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Invesco LadderRite 0-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.1% per year over the last three years.

LDRI stock opened at $24.80 on Tuesday. Invesco LadderRite 0-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.97 and a 12-month high of $25.41.

