Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) to Issue $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.3242 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

Invesco QQQ Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $178.45 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $143.46 and a 12-month high of $187.53.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

