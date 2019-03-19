Invesco Russell Top 200 Equal Weight ETF (EQWL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Invesco Russell Top 200 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.2249 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

NYSEARCA EQWL opened at $54.87 on Tuesday. Invesco Russell Top 200 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $45.91 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

Invesco Russell Top 200 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

