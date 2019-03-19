Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RCD) to Issue $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.3705 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RCD opened at $102.58 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $84.82 and a 1 year high of $108.54.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

