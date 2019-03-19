Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (EWRE) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.2236 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWRE opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.71 and a 52-week high of $29.99.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/invesco-sp-500-equal-weight-real-estate-etf-ewre-declares-dividend-increase-0-22-per-share.html.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.