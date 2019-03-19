Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (XLG) Holdings Raised by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $9,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XLG. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.39. 954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,709. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $167.86 and a 1 year high of $211.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.9507 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

