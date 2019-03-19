Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) Announces $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0449 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $24.35 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.28 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79.

