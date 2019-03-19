Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (PSCI)

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1013 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF stock opened at $63.98 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $52.15 and a 1-year high of $76.19.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

