Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (PSCM) Stake Decreased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,440 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 22.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSCM opened at $48.63 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $57.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0923 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Materials Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Materials Index (Index). The Index is designed to measure the overall performance of common stocks of United States basic materials companies. These companies are principally engaged in the business of producing raw materials, including paper or wood products, chemicals, construction materials, and mining and metals.

