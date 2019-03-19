Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (XSHQ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0635 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.
BATS:XSHQ opened at $27.06 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF has a one year low of $24.22 and a one year high of $28.90.
