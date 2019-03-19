Investar Holding Corp (ISTR) Position Boosted by Green Square Capital LLC

Green Square Capital LLC increased its stake in Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital LLC owned about 0.49% of Investar worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISTR. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Investar by 1,121.6% in the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 271,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after buying an additional 249,648 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Investar by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 169,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after buying an additional 42,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Investar by 22.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 15,770 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Investar by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 279,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Investar by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after buying an additional 9,507 shares during the period. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Investar alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ISTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of Investar stock opened at $23.07 on Tuesday. Investar Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $19.49 and a 12-month high of $29.90. The firm has a market cap of $219.56 million, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Investar had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $15.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.93 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Investar Holding Corp will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Investar news, Director Andrew C. Nelson acquired 2,000 shares of Investar stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.03 per share, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Chris Jordan acquired 5,000 shares of Investar stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $117,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,858 shares in the company, valued at $819,163. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,383 shares of company stock valued at $174,635 in the last quarter. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/investar-holding-corp-istr-position-boosted-by-green-square-capital-llc.html.

Investar Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.