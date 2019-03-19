InvestDigital Market Capitalization Achieves $0.00 (IDT)

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. InvestDigital has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $113,200.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InvestDigital coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges including $13.77, $24.43, $32.15 and $51.55. In the last week, InvestDigital has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get InvestDigital alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007872 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00387786 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025083 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.60 or 0.01645612 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00228358 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004795 BTC.

InvestDigital Coin Profile

InvestDigital’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official website for InvestDigital is investdigital.info.

InvestDigital Coin Trading

InvestDigital can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $24.68, $20.33, $32.15, $33.94, $51.55, $13.77, $5.60, $7.50, $18.94, $24.43 and $10.39. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InvestDigital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InvestDigital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for InvestDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InvestDigital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.