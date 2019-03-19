Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for March, 19th (APC, ARPO, BA, BKNG, BLD, CNXM, CWH, ENPH, FIS, IMGN)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, March 19th:

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) was downgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Telsey Advisory Group currently has $1,800.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $2,100.00.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) was downgraded by analysts at Zelman & Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an underperform rating.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a buy rating to a hold rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) was downgraded by analysts at Sandler O’Neill from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) was downgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Corp. from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Pacific Ethanol, Inc. is currently in the business of marketing ethanol in the Western United States through Kinergy Marketing, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and the largest West Coast-based marketer of renewable fuels. The Company intends, in the near future, to construct an ethanol production facility at its Madera County, California, site. “

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is a biotech company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of severe genetic disorders, with an initial focus on Cystic Fibrosis (CF). The Company’s lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands. “

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “PolarityTE, Inc. creates regenerative medicine and provides tissue engineering platform. It develops and obtains regulatory approval for technology which utilizes a patient’s own tissue substrates for regeneration of skin, bone, muscle, cartilage and nerves. The product pipeline comprises SkinTE, OsteoTE, AngioTE, MyoTE, CarteTE, AdiposeTE and NeuralTE. PolarityTE, Inc., formerly known as Majesco Entertainment Company, is headquatered in Salt lake City, Utah. “

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company .It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for thrombosis, other hematologic disorders and inflammation. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Pivotal Software Inc. provides platform-as-a-service solutions. The Company serves automotive, financial services, industrial, insurance, media, retail, technology and telecommunications sectors. Pivotal Software Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Pax Global Technology (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “PAX Global Technology Ltd. is a provider of electronic funds transfer point of sales terminal solution. PAX Global Technology Ltd. is headquareted in Wanchai, Hong Kong. “

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Pyxis Tankers Inc. provides marine transportation. The Company offers transporting refined petroleum products such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, fuel oil as well as other liquid bulk items, including organic chemicals. Pyxis Tankers Inc. is based in Maroussi, Greece. “

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) was downgraded by analysts at Leerink Swann from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

