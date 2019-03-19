Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Befesa (BFSA)

Befesa (ETR: BFSA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/6/2019 – Befesa was given a new €44.00 ($51.16) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2019 – Befesa was given a new €55.00 ($63.95) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2019 – Befesa was given a new €37.00 ($43.02) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2019 – Befesa was given a new €44.00 ($51.16) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2019 – Befesa was given a new €44.00 ($51.16) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2019 – Befesa was given a new €37.00 ($43.02) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR:BFSA opened at €39.50 ($45.93) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.32. Befesa SA has a 1 year low of €34.35 ($39.94) and a 1 year high of €46.65 ($54.24).

Befesa SA, a services company, offers waste management solutions. It operates through Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services segments. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel; and produces waelz oxide and other metals.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Befesa SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Befesa SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.