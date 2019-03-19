Investors Buy BlackRock (BLK) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) on weakness during trading hours on Tuesday. $142.17 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $114.99 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $27.18 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, BlackRock had the 19th highest net in-flow for the day. BlackRock traded down ($5.91) for the day and closed at $434.57

BLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Monday, December 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $444.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $427.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BlackRock from $514.00 to $489.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.49.

Get BlackRock alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $69.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The asset manager reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.35 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 30.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 26.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 49.02%.

In other news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.00, for a total transaction of $2,273,919.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeff A. Smith sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total value of $96,977.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 138,650 shares of company stock worth $57,774,089. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,661,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 107,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,460,000 after buying an additional 24,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,829,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/investors-buy-blackrock-blk-on-weakness.html.

BlackRock Company Profile (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.