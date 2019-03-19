Investors Buy Large Volume of Invacare Put Options (IVC)

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 659 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,077% compared to the typical volume of 56 put options.

Shares of Invacare stock opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $334.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.38. Invacare has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The health services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.22 million. Invacare had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invacare will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Invacare’s payout ratio is -3.79%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Invacare in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Invacare by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Invacare in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Invacare by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Invacare in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Invacare by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,499 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter.

About Invacare

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, Europe, and the Asia/Pacific.

