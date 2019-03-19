Investors Purchase High Volume of DSW Put Options (DSW)

DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 2,750 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,857% compared to the average volume of 93 put options.

NYSE DSW opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. DSW has a 1-year low of $20.99 and a 1-year high of $34.63.

In related news, CEO Roger Rawlins sold 21,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $649,470.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,938.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of DSW in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DSW in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of DSW by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of DSW by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of DSW by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DSW shares. Deutsche Bank set a $30.00 price objective on DSW and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. B. Riley lowered their price target on DSW from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of DSW in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on DSW from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DSW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.09.

DSW Company Profile

DSW Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded footwear and accessories retailer in the United States. The company offers dresses, casual and athletic footwear, and accessories under various brands for women, men, and kids. It also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

