Investors Purchase Large Volume of Fidelity National Information Servcs Call Options (FIS)

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 26,418 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 9,757% compared to the average daily volume of 268 call options.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FIS. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.70.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

FIS opened at $108.12 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 52-week low of $93.71 and a 52-week high of $112.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Servcs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is 26.77%.

In other news, Director Brian T. Shea purchased 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $101.43 per share, with a total value of $29,414.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,590.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 34,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $3,656,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 282,842 shares of company stock valued at $30,621,347. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 376.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Investors Purchase Large Volume of Fidelity National Information Servcs Call Options (FIS)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/investors-purchase-large-volume-of-fidelity-national-information-servcs-call-options-fis.html.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Recommended Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.