Investors Purchase Large Volume of W&T Offshore Call Options (WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 2,983 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,113% compared to the typical daily volume of 246 call options.

Shares of NYSE WTI opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $853.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 2.88. W&T Offshore has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $9.88.

In other W&T Offshore news, insider Shahid Ghauri bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $42,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $48,080. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Bump sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,719 shares in the company, valued at $295,482.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in W&T Offshore by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 63.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on WTI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded W&T Offshore from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

