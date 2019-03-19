Investors Sell iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) on Strength (HYG)

Traders sold shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday. $93.64 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $225.50 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $131.86 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF had the 16th highest net out-flow for the day. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF traded up $0.05 for the day and closed at $85.80
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.3818 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,426,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,187,000 after purchasing an additional 323,971 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,239,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,650,000 after purchasing an additional 100,115 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,949,000. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $96,985,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 549,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,477,000 after purchasing an additional 38,215 shares during the last quarter.
About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.
Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.