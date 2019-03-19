Investors Sell Micron Technology (MU) on Strength After Analyst Downgrade

Investors sold shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) on strength during trading hours on Monday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $44.00. $147.22 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $219.26 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $72.04 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Micron Technology had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Micron Technology traded up $0.07 for the day and closed at $39.61

MU has been the topic of several other reports. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.87.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 46.82% and a return on equity of 48.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells memory and storage solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron, Crucial, and Ballistix brands, as well as private labels.

