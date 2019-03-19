Investors Sell Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) on Strength (SPY)

Investors sold shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) on strength during trading on Tuesday. $2,539.01 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $3,041.48 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $502.47 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust had the 3rd highest net out-flow for the day. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust traded up $0.07 for the day and closed at $282.40

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $1.2331 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

