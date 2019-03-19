Invictus Hyperion Fund 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,228.00 (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can currently be purchased for $0.0200 or 0.00000490 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $1,228.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Invictus Hyperion Fund Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 122,852,180 tokens. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Trading

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

