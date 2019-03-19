IOTA 24-Hour Volume Reaches $10.99 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 19th. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $830.87 million and $10.99 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IOTA has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00007318 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Cobinhood, CoinFalcon and Ovis.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007816 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00384602 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00024896 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $67.27 or 0.01648786 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $708.12 or 0.17336465 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00228146 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00001834 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ovis, Binance, Exrates, FCoin, Gate.io, Upbit, HitBTC, Coinone, OKEx, Cobinhood, CoinFalcon, Bitfinex and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

