Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA) Shares Bought by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 67.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,241,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,950,912 shares during the period. Iovance Biotherapeutics accounts for 4.1% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 9.94% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $108,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,780,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126,213 shares during the last quarter. venBio Select Advisor LLC lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. venBio Select Advisor LLC now owns 10,261,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,319 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,032,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2,771.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,277,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broadfin Capital LLC lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 5,951,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $18.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.92.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IOVA. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $25.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/iovance-biotherapeutics-inc-iova-shares-bought-by-perceptive-advisors-llc.html.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.