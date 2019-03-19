Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) Shares Sold by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 83.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,047 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 565.3% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Truehand Inc bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 21,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $776,265.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,411 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,965.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 8,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $304,148.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,468,646.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,548. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE IRM opened at $34.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Iron Mountain Inc has a 52-week low of $30.22 and a 52-week high of $37.32. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.69.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 19.30%. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.611 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.09%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/iron-mountain-inc-irm-shares-sold-by-nomura-holdings-inc.html.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in over 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.