iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 336,504 shares, a drop of 58.8% from the February 15th total of 816,794 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 332,805 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $738,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 287,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 113.5% in the third quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 205,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,951,000 after acquiring an additional 109,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.45 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2017 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%.

