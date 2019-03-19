iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) Holdings Raised by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000.

BATS:QUAL opened at $88.45 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

