iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) Stake Lifted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 603.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,846,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,872,979 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $439,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 28.9% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 73,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,494,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 301,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,415,000 after buying an additional 7,207 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

Shares of ACWI opened at $72.46 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $61.01 and a twelve month high of $74.95.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/ishares-msci-acwi-etf-acwi-stake-lifted-by-bank-of-america-corp-de.html.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.