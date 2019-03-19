iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) Stake Lifted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,816,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 820,440 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $165,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 58,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 39,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $65.45 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $72.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

