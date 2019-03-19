iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) Shares Bought by Suntrust Banks Inc.

Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 161.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,645,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016,027 shares during the quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $64,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.58. 11,664,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,818,500. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $49.70.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

