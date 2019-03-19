iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,535 shares, a growth of 54.3% from the February 15th total of 1,244,506 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,979,418 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after buying an additional 35,168 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 39,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 20,280 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock opened at $27.60 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $33.41.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “iShares MSCI Germany ETF (EWG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/ishares-msci-germany-etf-ewg-sees-significant-increase-in-short-interest.html.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Read More: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.